Release date of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ announced

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced the release date of his upcoming movie. Salman Khan has announced that his new film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be released on Eid this year. The film was scheduled to release on last year. The release was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing”, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in pivotal parts. It is being bankrolled by Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.