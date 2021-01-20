Security forces gunned down 3 infiltrators, 4 soldiers injured

Security forces has gunned down 3 infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid by the Pakistan based terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu district . Four soldiers of Indian Army were injured in the encounter.

“Four army soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling and three terrorists were killed in Indian retaliatory action while the infiltration bid was foiled. The bodies of the slain terrorists are lying on Pakistan side of the LoC and these have not been so far picked up by Pakistani troops,” said a defence spokesperson.

Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling in Khour area of LoC’s Akhnoor sector on Tuesday evening. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire to facilitate infiltration of terrorists. This is the first major ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in 2021.