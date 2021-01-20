The Modi government has brought electricity to isolated villages in Kashmir….

Srinagar: The village of Tamta in Kashmir has received electricity for the first time in 73 years. This inland village is located in the Doda District of the Jammu Division. Tamta village was electrified on the special instructions of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha.

Unlike other states in India, Jammu and Kashmir lags far behind in development. Section 370 has been repealed and the state has been restructured. The government has taken steps to bring electricity to the village as per the demand raised by the villagers during a program organized by the governor to address the problems of the people.

During the event, the governor directed the Doda district administration to supply electricity to the village within a month. With this, the Doda district administration completed the process in record time of 10 days and brought electricity to the isolated village at the top of the hill. The power supply system was completed after surviving heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions.