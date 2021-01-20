This man has not bathed for 67 years; ate rotten meat of animals when hungry….

Iran: Amou Haji, 87, of Iran, is arguably the dirtiest man in the world. Because he has not bathed for the last 67 years. He says he has not bathed for so many years because he believes that bathing can make him sick. Not only that, but the fear of water. His lifestyle is also very different.

Amou lives alone in the Iranian desert. Amou drinks five liters of water every day. When hungry he eats the rotten flesh of dead animals. As the hair grows, he burns it with fire. Amou says he is very happy with the life he is living after giving up all the pleasures of the world. It is said that he decided to live alone due to the setbacks in his life at an early age.