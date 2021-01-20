Trinamool Congress MLA joins BJP

New Delhi: Trinamool MLA Arindam Bhattacharya from Santipur constituency in Nadia district joined the BJP on Wednesday. Bhattacharya joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at a function at the party headquarters in Delhi. “I had joined the TMC with great hopes. I had big plans for my region, I tried my best to work but people like me were not allowed to progress. Our hands were tied in TMC. In fact, many eligible leaders who wanted to perform and take their area forward were not allowed to work,” Arindam Bhattacharya said.

LIVE: An eminent personality joins BJP at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/pn7zH46YHo — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2021

“Bengal lacks industries, young people are jobless. The present government has no future plans. I appeal to people of Bengal to support Modiji and BJP,” he went to add while criticizing Mamata’s administration. Bhattacharya’s move has come a day after Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally in Purulia, said that those who want to join the BJP can leave. “Those who want to join the BJP can leave, but we will not bow our heads before the saffron party,” the West Bengal CM had said.

Also read: New decisions of US President Joe Biden will bring relief to the world and the American people