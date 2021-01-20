New decisions of US President Joe Biden will bring relief to the world and the American people

Washington: With Joe Biden taking charge as US President, the United States is undergoing crucial changes. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden began his new administration on Wednesday with orders to reinstate the United States into the Paris Climate Agreement. Hours after Biden was sworn in as U.S. leader, he will sign 17 orders including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate, and reversing the Muslim ban – undoing some of the major policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

He will end Trump’s travel ban to the U.S. for visitors from several majority-Muslim countries, and suspend the construction of the wall ordered by Trump to prevent illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border. “President-elect Biden is taking historic action on day one to advance his agenda — including signing 15 executive actions and asking agencies to take steps in an additional two areas. This compares to two days one executive action from Biden’s four predecessors in the White House combined,” incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

