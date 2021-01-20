Skoda launches Rapid Rider : Know the features and price

Skoda India has launched its updated Rapid Rider. The new version of the entry level sedan is equipped with automatic climate control, rear aircon vents, electrically operated ORVMs, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, and rear parking sensors.

The car is powered with e 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which churns out 110 PS. This engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic which is available only with the higher Rider Plus trim.

The entry-level Rider variant is priced at Rs.7.79 (ex-showroom). Previously, the Rapid Rider variant was priced lower at Rs.7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).