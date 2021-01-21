COVID-19 cases rise in Lakshadweep; Central team with an immediate action

Lakshadweep: The Central team has taken immediate action in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases in Lakshadweep. Covid was first confirmed to be a cook in the Indian Reserve Battalion. He had traveled from Kochi to Kavaratti on January 3. He was tested positive for Covid-19 in a subsequent examination.

Since Monday, 27 cases have been reported. The central team will soon reach Lakshadweep for defense operations. The crisis is most acute in Kavaratti. Defensive operations have been intensified by declaring containment zones. 144 have been declared in Lakshadweep since Tuesday.

