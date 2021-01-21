Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram temple

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.”A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally, this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour,” he said in a statement.

The BJP unit in Delhi had launched a campaign to raise funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Raising money through coupons. B “Coupons of ? 10, 100 and 1,000 will be used for the collection of donations from as many households as possible. If the donation is more than Rs 1,000, a check will be accepted,” said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign. Many dignitaries had already contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple.

