Fire at the Serum Institute; PM Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the dead

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at the Serum Institute in Pune. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the Serum Institute of India. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recovers at the earliest,” PM Modi tweeted.

Five people have been killed in a fire at the Serum Institute in Pune. But it is not clear how the fire started. The fire broke out in a building under construction at the 1st terminal of the plant. The fire on the second floor spread to other floors of the building. Four people were rescued by firefighters. The deceased have been identified as Rama Shankar Harijan and Bipin Saroj residents of UP, Sushil Kumar Pandey from Bihar; and Mahendra Ingle and Pratik Pashte from Pune.

