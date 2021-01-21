Compared to other states, the number of people receiving Covid vaccine in Kerala is very low…

Thiruvananthapuram: 35,773 people have received Covid vaccine in the state so far and the number of Covid vaccine recipients in Kerala is less than other states. Today, the fourth day of the Covid vaccination, 10,953 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. Vaccination was conducted in 135 centers. Vaccination was conducted at 15 centers in Ernakulam district, 11 centers in Kozhikode, 10 centers in Thiruvananthapuram and 9 centers in the remaining districts.

Ernakulam district had the highest number of health workers (1039) receiving the vaccine. Alappuzha 711, Ernakulam 1039, Idukki 594, Kannur 880, Kasaragod 682, Kollam 819, Kottayam 890, Kozhikode 903, Malappuram 802, Palakkad 712, Pathanamthitta 762, Thiruvananthapuram 639, Thrissur 818 and Wayanad 702 have been vaccinated today. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 262 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. With this, a total of 35,773 health workers have been vaccinated. No side effects have been reported so far from the vaccine nation.

There were 3,83,178 registered health workers, including 1,79,766 in the public sector and 2,03,412 in the private sector. In addition, 2942 central health workers are registered. There are 75,534 registered Home Department employees, 6,600 municipal workers and 1,362 Revenue Department employees.