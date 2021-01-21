Minister calls UK death toll ‘horrendous’!!!!!

As the United Kingdom’s Covid-19 death toll nears 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel commented on Wednesday that the numbers were ‘horrendous’. The United Kingdom’s official Covid-19 death toll has risen to 91,470 – Europe’s worst death figure and the world’s fifth-worst following the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been scrutinized for reacting too slowly to the problem, failing to supply sufficient protective gear, and for mishandling the testing system though the United Kingdom has been fast to roll out a vaccine.

The British government announced a record rise in deaths on Tuesday with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. Currently, 37,946 people are in the hospital under treatment for Covid among which 3,916 of them are on ventilation. The United Kingdom has vaccinated 4.27 million people with a first dose of the vaccine, among the best in the world per head of population.