Trump exempts UAE from a 10 per cent tariff imposed on aluminum imports.

Outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would excuse the UAE from a 10 percent tariff inflicted on most aluminum imports in 2018, considering that the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would reduce aluminum imports.

In an announcement issued by the White House shortly before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump said they reached this agreement after giving important security relationship that existed between the two countries.

UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, which have also been omitted from the aluminum tariffs.