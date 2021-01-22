Compulsory Covid testing announced in UAE

Compulsory Covid-19 testing has been announced in UAE. The compulsory testing has been announced in Umm Al Quwain emirate. As per the new order all government employees in Umm Al Quwain will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test every seven days at their own expense. The new order will be effective from Sunday, January 24.

Earlier similar compulsory tests have been announced for employees of federal, Abu Dhabi and Ajman government departments. In Ajman, employees who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are exempted from the requirement.

Ajman government informed that employees not eligible to take the vaccine will need to take the PCR test every seven days, but its cost will be borne by their employees. The Ajman Human Resources Department said the updated rules are effective from February 2.