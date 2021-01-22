Dust storm hits Qatar challenging visibility!!! Read details….

A huge dust storm swept through Qatar, on Thursday, restricting visibility to as low as two km in most areas.

A decrease in the horizontal visibility in most regions of the country were observed and it currently reached 2 KM in the capital Doha. The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) asked everyone to be cautious in their recent Tweet.

The dusty weather lasted for some time. The bad weather conditions sustaining across the country have forced several organizations to postpone their competitions and activities that were to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Al Khor Carnival, which was supposed to open on Thursday, has been postponed to January 23 and the Aspire Zone Foundation has postponed the Qatar Strongest Man competition to January 29th in regard to the safety of the residents

Meanwhile, the Qatari Al-Gannas Association said the organizing committee of the Marmi festival decided to postpone the championship of the 21-22 group until Wednesday, January 27, due to the bad weather.

Likewise, Katara has also halted the activities of the Mahaseel market on Thursday.