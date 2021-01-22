Prime Minister’s Digital India; Ambadi bus in Thrissur with the first step….

The first step to the Central Government’s Digital India initiative came from Thrissur . Bus fare can now be paid online on the Ambadi bus on the Thrissur-Iringalakuda route. The bus fare has been digitalised under the Indian Postal Payment Bank.

The bus owner is happy that the central government has been able to implement the plan. Although not fully digital, the project has been well-received by young people. Young people are increasingly relying on digital payments. Bus fares can be paid through any payment application by scanning the QR code embedded in the bus. The initiative is also aimed at promoting Digital Thrissur.