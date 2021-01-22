Surge in COVID-19 cases; Dubai to take strict action

Dubai: As COVID-19 cases surged to previously unseen heights in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai comes with strict action. Dubai’s tourism department Thursday announced an immediate halt to all live entertainment at hotels and restaurants. The Department of Tourism said the cancellation was temporary.

The Dubai Tourism Department will continue to assess the progress of Covid with Health Department officials. Over the past three weeks, Dubai authorities have shut down 20 establishments for non-compliance with Covid security standards. In the UAE, meanwhile, four Covid victims have died in the past 24 hours. So far, 766 people have died of Covid in the country. Another 3529 people have been diagnosed with the disease. 3901 people were cured.

