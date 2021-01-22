‘ Union government is showing shocking insensitivity and arrogance’: Sonia Gandhi

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has came down heavily against the union government over the farmers’ protest. Sonia Gandhi accused that the union government is showing ‘shocking insensitivity and arrogance’.

“The agitation of farmers continues and the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations. We reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS,” Sonia Gandhi said while addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

” There have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised. The silence from the government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed”, said Sonia Gandhi on the alleged WhatsApp chat leaks of Republic TV editor-and-chief Arnab Goswami.