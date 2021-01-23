DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSSpecialHealth

Brazil thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to deliver the Covid vaccine

Jan 23, 2021, 07:34 am IST

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to bring the Covid vaccine to Brazil. His response was via Twitter. Bolsonaro also included a picture of Hanuman being brought to life in the tweet. Together we faced the corona epidemic that terrorized the whole world. He also thanked India for delivering the vaccine. The CoviShield vaccine from the Pune Serum Institute arrived in Brazil today.

Brazil has repeatedly asked India to export the Covichield vaccine. Last week, Brazil sent another plane to India for this purpose. Brazil first approached China for a corona vaccine. But Brazil has shunned China due to safety concerns over vaccine injections in China. Meanwhile, 92 countries, including Brazil, have approached India for the corona vaccine. Earlier this week, India had given away free vaccines to neighboring countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal. World leaders, including Nepal’s Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli and Mali’s President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, thanked India for bringing the vaccine.

