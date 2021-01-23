Central Government is all set to expand the National Public Transport Card

New Delhi: The Central Government is all set to roll out the National Public Transport Card, which will be available on all public transport in the country. The public travel card is based on the concept of one nation, one card. The Center is also considering a system in which these cards can be used in conjunction with smartphones in the future.

In the first phase, it will be used on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line. By 2022, the service will be available on all lines of the Delhi Metro. Rupee cards issued by various banks during the last 18 months are now used as public travel cards. You can use it to travel on the metro. The Center has decided to extend the same system to transport buses. By implementing the scheme across the country, people can also avoid wasting time from large queues for tickets.

Also read: Pakistan co-sponsors UN resolution to protect religious sites. India calls out ‘irony’!!!