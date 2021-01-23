Pakistan co-sponsors UN resolution to protect religious sites. India calls out ‘irony’!!!

In another India-Pakistan face-off at the UN, after Pakistan co-sponsored a decision upholding a culture of peace, India called it a matter of great irony that a country where a Hindu temple was lately wrecked, and where minority rights are being weakened, was introducing such a resolution.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday affirmed the resolution, developing a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites, that denounced all acts or threats of violence, destruction, damage or endangerment, directed against religious sites as such, that continue to occur in the world, and condemned any moves to eliminate or forcibly convert any religious sites. The resolution was co-sponsored by Pakistan along with 21 other nations.

India, in the statement of view on the resolution, mentioned attacks on the Hindu temple in the Pakistani town of Karak, against a Sikh gurdwara as well as the destruction of the Bamyan Buddhas in Afghanistan, and said in the world of growing terrorism, violent extremism, radicalization and intolerance, religious sites and cultural heritage sites remain exposed to terrorist acts, violence, and destruction. “The resolution cannot be a smokescreen for countries like Pakistan to hide behind,” said India, reiterating its call for the application of principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, and impartiality to form the basis of negotiations at the UN.