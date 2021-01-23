Central Government is all set to expel Chinese telecom giants from India

New Delhi: A committee headed by the Deputy National Security Adviser will impose restrictions on all devices and gadgets of Chinese companies, including 5G mobile networks and distribution networks, in a bid to protect India’s essential national security interests. Top government sources said a meeting of nodal officials of key ministries was convened yesterday to formulate a strategy to ensure India’s ultimate interest in cyber and telecom security.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Telecom, Ministry of Commerce, and DRDO and cyber security experts. ‘The National Security Council Secretariat called a meeting but it was all very secretive. Government sources said that no further details could be revealed. The Security Action Plan aims to categorize telecom products/equipment and their suppliers into reliable and unreliable categories. Simply put, the panel of experts will not allow unreliable companies or suppliers to do business with Indian telecom service providers.