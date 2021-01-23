‘Futureproof’ by AR Rahman; initiative to amplify Indian talents.

Celebrated composer AR Rahman has begun a new drive aimed at presenting and showcasing Indian talent to the world. Titled ‘Futureproof’, the initiative is a high-impact conference series, designed to promote and magnify the country’s diverse talent across the streams of art, science, and entrepreneurship.

The first edition of Futureproof has been organized by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and will feature Oscar-winning actor Nick Vallelonga of Green Book fame and renowned acting educator Bernard Hiller. Many popular Indian names like Zoya Akhtar, Nandita Das, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Geetu Mohandas will also be a part of the series.

“I found myself faced with many questions after having grown up in India and traveled the world; questions that arose both out of curiosity and concern. As a culturally rich country, what did we lack artistically so as to make our global representation so caricatured and dismal? Witnessing the birth of a new world in the past decade, where diversity is not only championed but celebrated, I felt the need to facilitate an exchange of artistic ideas and resources for Indian creatives. Futureproof was the answer I had been looking for all along,” Rahman said in a statement.