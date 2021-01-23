Greece to reopen high schools while nationwide lockdown measures continue.

Authorities in Greece decided high schools will resume on Feb. 1 for the first time since mid-November, but that nationwide lockdown rules will remain in effect. Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Friday said high schools would follow the reopening of primary schools on Jan. 11 and a restricted opening of retail stores a week later.

But limitations on movement will remain in effect, including a national wide night curfew, a ban on domestic travel, and a compulsory seven-day quarantine for all passengers visiting from abroad at Greek airports through Feb. 8. Limited classes will also continue for university students.

Greece has seen an abrupt decline in pandemic-related deaths in recent weeks, but authorities say difficult restrictions will prevail in place through the winter. The weekly average number of deaths is currently at 0.25 per 100,000 residents in Greece, from a high of 0.94 in early December.