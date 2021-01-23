“Mumbai to Kanyakumari in cycle” ; 3 friends never missed their office hours during a month-long trip !!!

Three friends, Bakken George, Allwyn Joseph, and Ratish Bhalerao have supplied a completely different meaning to the work-from-home idea as they cycled from Mumbai to Kanyakumari, reaching a distance of 1,687 kilometers. While George had intended to travel on the long-distance cycling tour in late November, his friends joined in just two days before the journey started.

“It was deserving for sure. We like both kinds of vacations and holidays. Family holidays have their beauty, but adventure holidays are like a present to yourself. Cycling doesn’t feel like a burden. It’s liberating and exciting,” George told. George said traveling in heavy rain was hard but he pointed out that such difficulties also come up through the regular holiday tours. The trio created highway dhabas and hotels their temporary workstations. Their devices supplemented the burden to their cycles but the adventure was fun.

“Our only aim was to arrive at the destination. The plan was to take one day at a time. We would typically begin as early as 4 am and try our best to approach a generally accepted destination by 11 am to start our job,” George said. The three friends reached an average of 80 kilometers daily, with more prolonged trips over the weekends. Their work plan may not have provided them to explore all the tourist places but it was speaking to locals and attempting different foods that were the most enjoyable elements of their trip.

“The overall experience of cycling along beautiful scenic tours was wonderful and enriching. Even though we were cycling, we received a lot of time to spend with each other, to think and ponder about life in general,” Bhalerao said. They pedaled over the scenic route in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Hubli, Davanagere, Bengaluru, Salem, Madhuri, and Tirunelveli.

The whole trip was budget-friendly as they spent around Rs 25,000 respectively, most of the cost moving towards lodges. Though few hotels refused them stay due to Covid constraints, the pandemic gave them the chance to create the dream journey a fact while not negotiating with their job circumstances. Their administrators supported them for the journey and urged them to assure their work wasn’t hit. All their co-workers were happy and proud when the trip was completed.