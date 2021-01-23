“National Guards” deployed to provide security for Joe Biden’s inauguration have tested positive for Covid-19

Around 150 and 200 National Guard stationed to Washington, DC, to give protection for President Joe Biden’s inauguration have examined positive for the coronavirus, a US official said. The US administration inflicted unique protection measures in the capital following the fatal Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by followers of former President Donald Trump, including fences covered with razor wire and checkpoints guarded by the National Guard. The official, talking on the situation of anonymity, stated that the number of National Guard troops who examined positive could increase but was still a tiny part of the more than 25,000 troops stationed in the town over the past few days.

The United States registered over 4,000 daily deaths from Covid-19 for a second progressive day on Thursday, according to an analysis of public health data, making the cumulative number of US lives lost to around 410,000. The National Guard said in a remark that it would not consider coronavirus cases, but personnel was observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including temperature analyses when they left their hometown and landed in the city, with a screening questionnaire.

The military has told that arrangements are being done for thousands of troops to return, and that about 15,000 are anticipated to move to Washington within the next five to 10 days. Some 7,000 National Guard personnel are supposed to remain at least through the end of the month, officials have announced. Around 5,000 troops are foreseen to stay during mid-March, but that number and time period could vary.