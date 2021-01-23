Proud moment for India: Vaccination is taking place in India at a record pace

New Delhi: India has the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 12 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the deadly virus. Often referred to as the “pharmacy of the world”, India was able to vaccinate one million people in six days. It took 10 days to inject one million people into the United States. It took so long in Israel too. Vaccination is taking place in India at a record pace, though some have decided not to take the shots due to concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

The country uses two types of vaccines – Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine is manufactured locally and licensed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The other is Covaxin, which is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, developed by Bharat Biotech for vaccination. Vaccination for 3 crore health workers and other leading workers started last Saturday and the next 27 crore people will be vaccinated in the next phase. These include people over the age of 50 and those who are currently ill.

Also read: Construction of Ram temple; Muslim organization joins Nidhi Samarpan Yajna