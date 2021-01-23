Construction of Ram temple; Muslim organization joins Nidhi Samarpan Yajna

Lucknow: A Muslim organization has taken part in the Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Yajna for the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Muslim Political Manch (MRM) has teamed up with the RSS to accept donations. He said they were all members from the same family.

Muslims did not come from Arab countries or Christians from Rome. He added that although we pray to different gods, our ancestors were one. Donations collection work is being done in Muslim-majority areas. Mudin said the Muslim community here was proud to contribute to the construction of the Ram temple.

