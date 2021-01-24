Air customs seized smuggled gold worth Rs 4.30 crores; 9 People arrested

The Air Customs officials has seized smuggled gold worth Rs.4.30 crore from 17 passengers at the Chennai International Airport. The officials acted upon a specific input has intercepted 17 passengers including four ladies who had arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight FZ8515 and Emirates flight EK 542.

The officials recovered 48 bundles of gold paste weighing 9.03 kg and 12 gold cut bits weighing 386 grams and 1 gold chain weighing 74 grams . A total 8.18 kgs of gold worth Rs. 4.16 crore was recovered. The gold was seized under the Customs Act. The Customs has arrested nine persons including a woman.

In another case, Customs has seized smuggled gold weighing 310 grams worth Rs. 14 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah by Indigo flight 6E 8245.