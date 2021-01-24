Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 96.83% in India

The recovery rate has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 96.83% in India. The fatality rate is firm at 1.44% in the country. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 14,849 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 155 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 1,06,54,533 . The death toll has climbed to 1,53,339. The number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786.

At present there are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country. This account for 1.73% of the total caseload. Around 15,37000 people were vaccinated in the country. In the last 24 hours around 146,598 people were vaccinated. The hospitalization against vaccination is only 0.0007%.