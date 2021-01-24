Disaster Management Authority issues ‘yellow alert’

The Disaster management Authority in Jammu and Kashmir has issued an ‘yellow alert’ in several areas. The yellow alert avalanche warning has been issued for many upper areas in the region.

“Medium level (yellow alert) avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kargil districts”, Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. “Fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow with a moderate thunderstorm, lightning and hail are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on January 23 and isolated rain/snow over these regions on January 24, 2021,” the IMD tweeted.