New Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 68 crore was seized from 51 pouches at the airport. 9.8 kg of heroin was seized. Two Ugandan nationals were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

They arrived on flight number QR578 via Doha. The heroin was found when the suspect was examined. The powdered heroin was kept in bags. The preliminary conclusion is that the seized heroin was for commercial use.