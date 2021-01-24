“Proud Moment”; India excels in Covid-19 vaccination drive than Britain and US

More than 1.27 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last seven days since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, the Union health ministry has said. India had vaccinated more than a million people within five days of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The nation also reported the highest number of vaccinations in a day after close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.

It took 18 days for the UK to vaccinate one million people. It took America ten days for the drive. But in just six days, India vaccinated over one million people. As of January 24, 15,82,201 people had received the Covid vaccine. Within 24 hours, 1,91,609 people were vaccinated in 3,512 sections.So far, 27,920 sections have been performed, the health ministry said. India is exporting the Covid vaccine to other countries as part of the Vaccine drive. So far, India has been approached by 92 countries for the vaccine. The vaccine was exported to neighboring countries and Brazil. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and World Health Organization (WHO) chief expressed gratitude to India.