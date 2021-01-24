“BENGALURU” ; Here are some interesting facts about the ‘Silicon Valley of India’

Bangalore is one of the most popular historical and happening cities in India. You live in Bangalore, love Bangalore and there is no other place in the world you would rather be in. A city bustling with traffic by day, and IT employees by night, Bangalore has earned its title of being the ‘Silicon Valley of India’. But, there is so much more to the city! Let’s have a look at lesser-known facts about Bangalore.

1. BENGALURU has the impeccable record of highest growth within a span of 20 years.

2. BENGALURU has the highest number of pubs in Asia.

3. BENGALURU has the highest number of software companies in India – 212, followed by Hyderabad -108, Pune – 97. Hence called the Silicon Valley of India.

4. BENGALURU has 21 engineering colleges, which is the highest in the world in a given city.

5.BENGALURU University has 57 engineering colleges affiliated with it, which is the highest in the world.

6. BENGALURU is the only city in the world to have a commercial and defense airport operating from the same strip.

7. BENGALURU has the highest number of public sectors and government organizations in India.

8. BENGALURU University has the highest number of students going abroad for higher studies taking first place from IIT-Kanpur.

9. BENGALURU has only 48% of the local population (i.e.Kannadigas). Hence a true Cosmopolitan with around

25% Tamilians,

14%Teluguites,

10% Keralites,

8% Europeans,

6% a mixture of all races.

10. BENGALURU police has the reputation of being second best in India after Delhi.

11. BENGALURU has the highest density of traffic in India.

12. BENGALURU has the highest number of 2-wheelers in the world.

13. BENGALURU is considered the fashion capital of east comparable to Paris.

14. BENGALURU has produced the maximum international sportsmen in India for all sports ahead of even Mumbai & Delhi.

15. BENGALURU has produced the maximum number of scientists considered for Nobel Prize nominations.

16. BENGALURU has produced the highest number of professionals in the USA almost 60% of the Indian population abroad is from BANGALORE (except Gulf).

17. BENGALURU is the place where the famous South Indian delicacy, Rava Idli was invented.

18.BENGALURU has more than 1000 temples, 400 mosques, 100 churches, three Gurudwaras, two Buddhist viharas, and even a fire temple. Bangalore classifies as a diverse city with various cultures and religions coexisting.