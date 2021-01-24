“Visitors should go for 10 days quarantine after arrival” ; Country prepares to prevent epidemic risks

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is planning to compel tourists from nations where there is a great danger of Covid-19 to proceed into quarantine for 10 days after landing in the country, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. Passengers from Brazil and South Africa, and bordering countries, will be adhered to on arrival and accompanied to hotels to quarantine, under methods being reviewed by UK ministers.

Johnson preferred a more aimed strategy than advancing all air passengers go into isolation, said the report, which also stated that the quarantine decisiveness would be considered on Monday. Britain has registered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 infections – the fifth-highest in the world – and almost 96,000 deaths.