“Country shuts down completely” by closing borders and stops international flights

New coronavirus alternatives have prompted one country to set severe travel constraints and significantly separate itself off from the rest of the globe. The country lately declared that it will momentarily be outlawing all flights arriving into or out of the country, shutting down the airport.

The judgment was executed to limit the spread of the latest strains of the coronavirus. Israel is forbidding international passenger flights beginning on Monday. The prohibition will remain for one week, which means it will be in impact until the end of January. According to the reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Other than rare exceptions, we are blocking the sky hermetically to block the entry of the virus alternatives and also to assure that we advance immediately with our vaccination drive.”

This announcement arrives as it was recently proclaimed that a new coronavirus modification may bring a higher chance of death than the initial strain. The variant was first found in southeast England and is regarded to be more quickly progressed than the original. A chief scientific consultant for the British government declared on Friday that while the data was still doubtful, people affected with the new alternative may have an extended danger of death. Israel is not the only nation holding severe efforts in response to the fresh strains.

It was earlier reported that Canada was regarding demanding travelers to isolate at a hotel at their own cost when they come into the nation in response to new variants of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while a press conference on Friday that his government was prepared to impose even stricter regulations on travel than the nation already had in place.“No one should be taking a vacation abroad right now,” Mr. Trudeau said. “If you’ve got one planned, cancel it. And don’t book a trip for spring break.”