17 medals for ITBP ; Will receive on Republic Day for gallantry and exceptional service to the nation

At least 17 officers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been admired with medals for their gallantry and outstanding service to the country. The list does not constitute the names suggested by the force for fighting bravely along with the Army in the Galwan conflicts last summer. Sources say the list of Galwan brave of ITBP is in the pipeline and could be declared by August 25. Director-General ITBP SS Deswal had last year decorated 291 jawans for their courage during the June standoff with the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh.

Amidst the two gallantry award winner is Anurag Kumar Singh, assistant commandant 1st Bar to PMG. Two years ago, Anurag was admired with a Police Medal for Gallantry for the counter-terror operation in which top LeT commander Abu Dujana was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. This year, he has received the medal for an encounter that happened two days before the Dujana confrontation in which two hardcore local Hizbul Mujahidin militants were killed.

The citation states“The officer displayed a high-level of gallantry and esprit de corps while leading an operation in village Tahab, District Pulwama (J&K) on 30 July 2017, with the troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and eliminated for displaying exemplary leadership presence of mind, initiative and courage the officer is awarded the 1st Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry.”Amongst 12 Police Medal For Meritorious Service is Aparna Kumar Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, who became the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to victoriously defeat the South Pole, has now scaled the highest peak in North America, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

President of India has granted DIG (Vet) Sudhakar Natarajan with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) for his leadership in raising K9 training standards and executing new methodologies to dove-tail K9 teams throughout operations whereby guarding lives of own troops due to immediate alert during pitfalls and IED threats. He has also been admired for his sterling accomplishments in logistic management of AT fleets consisting of ponies/mules/yaks in the bone-numbing border region.

Read more; Parents denied relationship ; Couple commits suicide in Dubai

Sudhakar Natarajan has put in almost 30 years of service in ITBP in all theatres of procedures. He is the first veterinary officer of ITBP to be bestowed this prestigious medal for his outstanding commitment to the care of all dogs, ponies, mules, horses, and yaks of the Force. He is also called the “Malinois Man of India” for favorably rearing, training, deploying the first Malinois batch on anti-Naxal ops in Chhattisgarh.