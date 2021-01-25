Parents denied relationship ; Couple commits suicide in Dubai

A man and a woman committed suicide after their parentsrejected their relationship. While the woman killed herself at her village in Gollapalli Mandal of Jagtial, Telangana, her 24-year-old boyfriend committed suicide in Dubai. The 21-year-old woman, recognized as Manisha, had killed herself a few days ago. Rakesh, too, committed suicide after he discovered about the woman’s death.

According to the reports, Rakesh and Manisha desired to get married but their parents were against the relationship. Rakesh had also posted a video on social media where he was seen crying and stating that he cannot think of a life without Manisha. Rakesh had recently shifted to Dubai for a job. They both had tried to convince their parents to get their blessings.

Dejected over her parents’ opposition, Manisha hung herself at her house. A few days later, Rakesh, too, killed himself at his rented flat in Dubai.