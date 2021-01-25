‘Indian WhatsApp users’ getting treated differently from Europeans matter of concern

The government told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was approaching Indian users adversely from its European ones concerning selecting out of its latest privacy policy, and this was a subject of concern for the government which is peering into it. The central government informed the high court that it was also a subject of concern that Indian users were being “unilaterally” subjected to the shift in the privacy policy by social networking platform WhatsApp.

The submissions were presented before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma during the trial of an appeal by an advocate opposite the new privacy policy of the social networking platform held by Facebook. While the hearing, Sharma informed the court that by not providing Indian users the choice to opt-out of partaking their information with other organizations of Facebook, WhatsApp first impression seems to be managing users with an “all or nothing approach”.

Read more; “Solar sex scandal” ; Kerala govt hands over the case to CBI

“This supports the social significance of WhatsApp to push users into a contract which may encroach on their concerns in data privacy and information security,” he told the court. Sharma stated that the government was watching into the matter and had sent a communication to WhatsApp seeking specific information. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, told the court that the communication had been taken and would be replied to. The court, consequently, listed the case for hearing on March 1.