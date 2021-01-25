Expats to be barred from certain jobs in Oman.

Oman declared through a Tweet on Sunday it will bar expatriates from certain jobs in an attempt to create more employment opportunities for its citizens. Expats in the sultanate make up about 40 percent of the country’s 4.5 million-strong population. It’s in this situation the government has decided to nationalize a certain number of jobs in the private sector. Thus the work permits of foreigners in those professions will not be renewed after their expiry date.

Various positions in insurance companies, shops, and car dealerships, including finance, commercial and administrative positions, will be “limited to Omanis only”, the ministry said. The role of a driver, “no matter what the vehicle”, will also be reserved for citizens, it added.

In April 2020, Oman directed state-owned companies to hasten the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani nationals, especially in senior positions, to create more jobs for citizens as large numbers of expatriates still occupied managerial posts in state-run firms.