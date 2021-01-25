“Farmers and soldiers are the backbone of the country,” says President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has said in his Republic Day message that farmers and soldiers are the backbone of the country and the country is indebted to farmers. The President reminded the nation that everyone has an obligation to abide by the Constitution. The President wished all the citizens of the country a happy Republic Day.

The President recalled that during the Covid period, farmers faced a major crisis and overcame adverse weather conditions and challenges, including Covid, to keep farmers from declines in food production. The President said that the country will always be grateful for this. The President praised the scientists behind the vaccine, saying that health workers had played a major role in the Covid struggle. He said the country’s economic situation was improving.

