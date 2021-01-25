India Meteorological Department forecast cold wave for next 3-4 days

The national weather forecasting agency in India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave condition for next 3-4 days in northern India. The IMD predicted that north India will witness a a fresh spell of chill during the next three-four days with ‘cold to severe cold wave’ conditions likely over the plains.

IMD said that this is because of the movement of the western disturbance further northeastwards on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir. Because of this movement, dense to very dense fog will appear in several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan till January 26. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during January 25-27 and over west Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during January 26-27.