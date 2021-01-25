Mamata reciting Islamic verses at a public event; BJP releases video

New Delhi: The actions of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who stopped her speech when Jai Shriram was called, have become highly controversial at that time. BJP has now released a video of Mamata Banerjee reciting Islamic verses at a public event. As the video spread on social media, many people took to the stage to protest.

