RBI responds to reports of withdrawal of old currency notes

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reacted to reports that old currency notes will be withdrawn. There were reports that the old currency notes would be withdrawn from March 2021. But the Reserve Bank has denied this report. The news was that old notes of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 would be withdrawn. This was followed by an explanation from the Reserve Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on its official Twitter account that the spread was untrue. “With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of ?100, ?10 & ?5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect,” RBI tweeted. On November 8, 2016, the Central Government imposed a ban on banknotes in the country. 1000 and 500 notes were banned. Instead, the RBI had issued new 2000, 500, 200, 100, 50, 20, and 10 notes.

