Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

MUMBAI: Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed lower for the third day in a row. The Nifty was below 14,250. Heavy selling pressure on profit-taking weakened the indices. The Sensex was down 530.95 points at 48,347.59 and the Nifty was down 133 points at 14,238.90. Shares of 915 companies were gainers and 2009 shares were losers on the BSE. 152 shares unchanged.

Other losers included Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, and Eicher Motors. Other gainers included Grossim, UPL, Cipla, Hero Motor Corp, and Axis Bank. Shares of all stocks except metals and pharma closed with losses. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell one percent.

