Trump’s former White House press secretary to announce plans to run for governor of Arkansas

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will state plans on Monday to compete for governor of Arkansas, sources reveal. Sanders will announce on video her plan to seek the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election, the source added.

The current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, is constitutionally prohibited from attempting a third term. Sanders worked as Trump’s second press secretary, having replaced Sean Spicer in 2017.

She resigned in 2019 to return home to Arkansas. The 38-year-old Sanders is the daughter of former Republican Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. She left the White House on good terms with Trump and supported his failed re-election bid.