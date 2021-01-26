Fuel prices have risen again in the state; petrol prices at an all-time high….

Thiruvananthapuram: Fuel prices have gone up again in the state. Petrol price hits all-time high. Today, petrol is 35 paise higher. Today the price of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 88.06 per liter. The price in the villages of Thiruvananthapuram is 89 rupees 50 paise per liter. Petrol price in Kochi today is 86 rupees 32 paise per liter. With this, the record of 85 rupees 99 paise was broken. This price was in 2018 in Kochi.

Diesel price has gone up by 37 paise today. With this, the price of diesel in Kochi has gone up to Rs 80.51 and in Thiruvananthapuram to Rs 82.14. Oil companies are raising fuel prices as international crude oil prices remain low.