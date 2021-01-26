“How many people can stay in one room?” UAE launches new rules, Read more…

An intensive quest launched to discover confined apartments in Abu Dhabi. The investigation will concentrate on Shaqbout City. Abu Dhabi is planning to break down on congested and cheap accommodation. The rule was toughened in the watch of a growing trend of large villas and flats being partitioned and rented out to various families.

A penalty of 2 lakh Dirhams – A huge fine of Dh2 lakh (Rs 939.7 lakh) will be levied for staying in substandard accommodation and breaking the law. The corporation also stated that it was taking effort against substandard labor camps. The trial campaign will operate until the 28th of this month. Violators will be fined between Rs 10,000 and Rs 100,000. Repeat offenders will be penalized at least 100,000 to 200,000 million dirhams. Those who repeat the mistake will be handed over to the prosecution.

According to the new accommodation rule in the UAE, a room can accommodate up to three people. Partitioning the room temporarily or permanently is also prohibited. Only one family is allowed to stay in one flat. Apart from this, it is also a violation to divide again slightly. Action will also be taken against the building owner who does not maintain the premises of the building clean. Appropriate repairs should be made to guarantee that the power, fire, and water supply systems are perfect. He also directed that the building owner assure that no more people than the capacity live in the rented villa and flat. The municipality should be notified about those who do not follow the directions of the building owner.