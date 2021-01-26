Three decades of ‘blah, blah, blah’ on climate change ; Environmental activist Greta slams on world leaders

Starting severe blame on world leaders and organisations over the matter of climate variation, environmental activist Greta Thunberg said that world leaders converse of an existential climate crisis, and yet rather than exerting action, they initiated up “hypothetical distance targets, way into the future.”

Talking at the Davos Agenda Summit, the budding climate activist stated, “My name is Greta Thunberg and I am not here to make contracts. You see, I don’t fit any financial interest or political party so I can’t bargain or negotiate. I am here to once again remind you of the emergency we are in. The crisis that you and your predecessors have inflicted upon us.”The crisis that you continue to ignore. I am here to remind you of the promises that you have made to your children and grandchildren and to tell you that we are not willing to compromise on the minimum safety levels that remain,” she said.

Indicating the contemporary scientific knowledge on climate change, she said: “The climate and ecological change can no longer be resolved in today’s systems. According to the modern best available science that’s no longer an estimation, it’s a reality. And we require to hold this in mind as countries, businesses, and investors now rush ahead to grant their determined climate targets and responsibilities.”The longer we withdraw this hard truth and the longer we assume that we can resolve the climate and ecological emergency without managing it as an emergency, the more valuable time we will lose. And this is time we do not have,” she added.

Over the effusion objectives set by the world bodies, Greta said, “Today, we listen to leaders all over the world speak of an existential weather crisis, and yet rather than taking action you would in an emergency, they set up vague, hypothetical distance targets, way into the future. Target based on loopholes and deficient numbers. Target like net-zero emissions 2050. Targets that equal surrender.” We recognize that the world is a complex place and that evolution doesn’t occur overnight. But you now have had more than three decades of blah blah blah. How many more do you need?” she asked.