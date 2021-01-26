US President Joe Biden reverses Donald Trump’s policy ; Reimposes ban on travellers from Europe

Modifying his forerunner Donald Trump’s administration, President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a taboo on tourists from Europe and Brazil. The White House also excluded those from South Africa from accessing the US due to the development of a new variant of coronavirus in that nation.

The President is practicing these measures on the word of his COVID-19 and medical crew. President Biden has chosen to keep the constraints before in place for the European Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil, Psaki said. With the pandemic worsening and more deadly alternatives spreading, this isn’t the moment to lift constraints on international flying, Psaki said.

“And in light of the deadly variant B1351, South Africa has been appended to the restricted list, she said. Moreover, starting January 26, foreign travelers to the United States must give evidence of a negative test within three days of travel to airlines before departure, she added. This applies despite citizenship”, she asserted.

The State Department told US citizens should review non-essential travel abroad. Those that must travel abroad following the implementation of this system should thoroughly examine the stringent implementation of the travel limitations. Many individuals affected with the virus that makes COVID-19 are asymptomatic and ignorant they carry the virus. If you test positive, you will not be able to return home as intended. What plan do you have in fact you cannot come home for several weeks? Where will you stay? How will you support your stay, it said.

Replying to a question, Psaki denied that these travel restrictions were comparable to that of Trump. I don’t think that’s quite fair. The president has been clear that he felt the Muslim ban was xenophobic. He reversed the Muslim ban. He also, though, has maintained and himself, even before or we did, I should say, even before he was inaugurated measures, travel limitations to keep the American people reliable to assure that we are getting the pandemic under control. That’s been part of his administration, she said.

Read more; Chief Minister announced doorstep delivery of subsidised ration from March ; Check the details here…

But he was significant of the ex-president for begetting a policy that was not more extensive than travel restrictions. He carried at the time, and more lately, the importance of having a multifaceted approach mask-wearing, vaccine distribution funding to get 100 million shots in the arms of Americans in the initial hundred days, not just travel restrictions, Psaki said.